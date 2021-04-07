Denise Van Outen Slams Former ‘Whinging’ EastEnders Co-Stars: ‘Everyone Would Just Moan’

Denise Van Outen won’t be returning to the set of EastEnders anytime soon by the sounds of it. The actor and presenter featured in four episodes of the BBC soap in 2015, but she has now revealed that she found the experience “intense” because the rest of the cast seemed so miserable. Denise told the Sun: “Everyone I met on EastEnders would just moan about it, just winging about everything. “The day I arrived, and I’m quite a bubbly person, I was like ‘hi!’ and they were like ‘oh, you’re going to hate this’. I was like, ‘oh really?’.”

BBC Denise played businesswoman Karin in the BBC soap.

She added: “I don’t know what it’s like now but when I was on I found it very intense. But I think it was quite public knowledge there was a lot of tension on set.” Denise played businesswoman Karin Smart who was the new love interest of Albert Square’s lothario Max Branning, played by Jake Wood. However, Denise admits she’d return to Aussie soap Neighbours “in a heartbeat” because the cast were so much fun. “I would go back to Neighbours in a heartbeat,” Denise says. “I loved it, all the cast were lovely. “I don’t want to disrespect any of the actors from EastEnders because they do an amazing job, but I think perhaps, there’s a lot they have to get through. They’re very focussed and I just thought I would have more fun.” Another show DVO could be returning to is The Big Breakfast. Last week, Denise revealed she and her former co-host Johnny Vaughan are plotting a return to the Channel 4 show.

Ken McKay/Shutterstock Johnny Vaughan and Denise Van Outen on The Big Breakfast