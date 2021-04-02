Denise Van Outen has revealed she and Johnny Vaughan are plotting a return to The Big Breakfast after ending their long-running feud.
The pair presented Channel 4’s hit weekday morning show together on and off between 1997 and 2001.
With next year marking a huge milestone birthday for The Big Breakfast, which ended in 2002, Denise and Johnny want to reunite on screen after putting their differences behind them in recent months.
Speaking to MailOnline, she said: “We’ve started having conversations. It would be nice to do something to mark the 30th anniversary.
“The original house has so many great memories and it would be amazing if we could return and film there, even though it’s been renovated.
“We’d want to see all the old faces return and play some of the old games too. I’m sure the fans would love it and see it as a real nostalgia trip.”
She added: “It would be so much fun working with Johnny again on show which means so much to us both.”
Things soured between the pair when Denise discovered Johnny was renegotiating his contract without telling her.
They were briefly reunited on Capital FM’s breakfast show in 2008, but Denise left after only six months.
Back in February, Denise revealed that she was back in contact with Johnny, adding that their previous disagreements were “not worth it”.
Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “Johnny and I have had a bit of a rocky relationship over the years for various reasons and, funnily enough, we’ve messaged a lot in lockdown.
“These situations make you reflect and realise some of the silly niggles and arguments you have are just not worth it.”
Mo Gilligan is set to revive The Big Breakfast for a one-off special later this year, as part of Channel 4’s Black Takeover Day.
The show was presented by a number of hosts during its 10-year run, including Chris Evans, Gabby Roslin, Zoe Ball and Kelly Brook.
The show marks its 30th anniversary on 28 September 2022.