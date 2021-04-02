Denise Van Outen has revealed she and Johnny Vaughan are plotting a return to The Big Breakfast after ending their long-running feud. The pair presented Channel 4’s hit weekday morning show together on and off between 1997 and 2001. With next year marking a huge milestone birthday for The Big Breakfast, which ended in 2002, Denise and Johnny want to reunite on screen after putting their differences behind them in recent months.

Ken McKay/Shutterstock Johnny Vaughan and Denise Van Outen on The Big Breakfast

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: “We’ve started having conversations. It would be nice to do something to mark the 30th anniversary. “The original house has so many great memories and it would be amazing if we could return and film there, even though it’s been renovated. “We’d want to see all the old faces return and play some of the old games too. I’m sure the fans would love it and see it as a real nostalgia trip.” She added: “It would be so much fun working with Johnny again on show which means so much to us both.” Things soured between the pair when Denise discovered Johnny was renegotiating his contract without telling her. They were briefly reunited on Capital FM’s breakfast show in 2008, but Denise left after only six months.

Peter Jordan - PA Images via Getty Images Johnny and Denise pictured together in 1998