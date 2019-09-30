Denise Welch Documents 'Mild Episode Of Clinical Depression' In Series Of Candid Videos

Denise Welch has won praise after posting a string of candid videos in which she discusses a recent lapse in her mental health. The actress and Loose Women presenter has always been honest and open about her struggles with addiction and depression, and over the weekend shared a video on Twitter in which she revealed she was “in the midst of a mild episode of clinical depression”.

John Phillips via Getty Images Denise Welch

Addressing her followers, Denise said: “As someone who professes to be a mental health advocate, I have to share the bad times with you. “Trying to explain depression to those that are fortunate enough not to suffer it is difficult but it’s kind of like, it is what it says on the tin. “Depression depresses every single emotion that you have so that there is a flatness and a void there. This started yesterday with feelings of slight unreality, the atmosphere around me starts to change and the way I describe it is that the colour goes out of my life. “And people that I’m around that I love being with, I don’t want to be around. Things that I’m looking forward to, I don’t want to be part of. “Right now, I’m going through the motions, but I just want to be on my own, and it’s hard. But those who know me and follow me know that I describe it as the unwelcome visitor. “And he’s here, he’s not at my house he’s at my sister’s house. He, or she, can find you anywhere. I have to wait for him to go and I just have to do the best that I can.”

A mild episode of clinical depression. pic.twitter.com/2hnxMLB4Zn — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) September 29, 2019

Shortly afterwards Denise shared another post, saying she felt “overwhelmed by the response” to her first video, “not just the love and support from everybody out there, but the fact that the video resonates with so many people who are either going through an episode, or know exactly what I’m talking about”. In the hours that followed, Denise charted her episode in a series of videos, in which she fluctuated between feeling optimistic for her “nasty visitor” leaving, and crying that she was unable to feel “joy in anything”. “Crying is good,” she said in a subsequent video. “When the episode is worse than this it makes it impossible to even cry, so it’s a positive thing to have a good old blub. “I know a lot of you are saying ‘are you on your own’, but to be honest, sometimes you need to be on your own. So Lincoln is literally going to walk in the door any minute, but I’m OK and I’m well looked after. And I’ll post again in the morning and let you know if it’s gone up or down. Hopefully up.” The below videos may be triggering to those with experience of clinical depression:

Thank you & let’s see what tmrw brings ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kKZr3oAtRr — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) September 29, 2019

This is hard to share but I said I would. 15 minutes later pic.twitter.com/nv7D8Jihxl — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) September 29, 2019

Off to bed. Got through yesterday and today & sometimes it only lasts 48 hrs. Fingers crossed x pic.twitter.com/uw3mwFk7hP — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) September 29, 2019

On Monday morning, Denise updated her followers, revealing she was feeling “better” than the previous day. “I think the visitor has made a short visit and is on his way out,” she explained. “Because the ability to feel something returns. And I didn’t have the black swirlingness that those who’ve had clinical depression will know, there’s a blanket of black swirling that happens usually in the night. And I didn’t have that.” Addressing those who experience depression but struggle to explain it to people, she urged them: “Have a look at the messages I’ve received. And show them to people who don’t understand your illness. “In 30 years, I’m sick of having to explain that I have a serious illness. But I work through my illness, and I’m not defined by my illness. Because when the sun comes out – as it has, literally and metaphorically, this morning – my life is good.” “I’m very touched,” she added, referring to the positive messages she’d received from those her video had reached.