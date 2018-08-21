Poorer Children More Likely To Be At Failing Schools, New Study Reveals

PA Archive/PA Images Minister for Schools Nick Gibb has come under fire for statistics which show deprived children were more likely to be at an inadequate school

Children from England’s deprived communities are nine times more likely to go to a failing secondary school than their wealthiest peers, a study of official data has shown.

Youngsters from poor areas were also half as likely to be in a school judged by Ofsted to be outstanding, an analysis of the school inspectorate’s data says.

Nationally, just two percent of the richest students went to inadequate schools, but a report by the Labour Party has unearthed a sharper inequality gap at a regional level.

In the south east of England, which is marked by affluent areas, wealthier children were a staggering 37 times more likely to go to an outstanding school, while in the south west not a single deprived child was being educated at a school judged to be outstanding by the inspectorate.

In London, nearly 8,000 children were attending failing schools – where teaching and learning was found to be well below par by Ofsted – but not one wealthy child was among them.