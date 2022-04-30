Derry Girls Has One Last Surprise In Store For Fans Following Final Season

Derry Girls is currently airing its third and final season Channel 4

Derry Girls has surprised fans with an extra episode set to air in the same week as the series finale.

It had previously been announced the hit Channel 4 sitcom was coming to an end with its third season next month.

Advertisement

However, an extra 45-minute extended episode has been filmed, which is set a year on at the time of the Good Friday Agreement.

It will deal with the key moment in Northern Irish history, which threatens to overshadow Erin and Orla’s joint 18th birthday party.

Advertisement

Series creator and writer Lisa McGee said: “Like all the very best 90s bands, I couldn’t resist ending our farewell tour with an encore for our loyal fans.

“I’m delighted to say we’ll be returning for one extended special – airing in the same week as our final episode.

Advertisement

“The special deals with the historic and momentous Good Friday Agreement vote, which coincides with the gang’s coming of age, they enter adulthood just as Northern Ireland embarks on a new future.”

A 'Derry Special' will take place a year on, at the time of the Good Friday Agreement Channel 4

She continued: “I’m so proud of this show and of our incredible cast and crew and everything we’ve achieved over the past five years.

“What a journey it’s been. I’m so grateful Channel 4 gave me the space to end the stories of these characters that mean so much to me with this special. I really hope the fans love it as much as I do.

“Derry people aren’t great at saying goodbye so I will instead use one of our native expressions ‘That’s us away now’.”

Advertisement

As well as winning huge critical acclaim, Derry Girls has pulled in massive viewing figures, with the first series becoming Channel 4′s biggest comedy launch since 2004 and the most-watched TV series in North Ireland since modern records began in 2002.