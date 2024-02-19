The Devil Wears Prada Musical Has Found Its Miranda Priestly – And She's A Total Icon

Meryl Streep in character as Miranda Priestly Barry Wetcher/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Anyone who had mixed feelings about the long-awaited stage adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada now has one major reason to get excited.

Plans for a musical based on The Devil Wears Prada were first reported almost a decade ago, with Sir Elton John working his magic on the film’s songs.

Advertisement

On Monday morning, it was revealed that the production had found its new Miranda Priestly, a role originated by Meryl Streep.

And… well actually, maybe you’d better just watch the video announcement for yourself…

Vanessa Williams IS Miranda Priestly. That's all. pic.twitter.com/C2WfviFFyk — The Devil Wears Prada A New Musical (@PradaWestEnd) February 19, 2024

Of course, playing a terrifying fashion magazine editor is something Vanessa Williams can do in her sleep, after four seasons as Wilhelmina Slater in the hit 2000s sitcom Ugly Betty.

Vanessa’s performance as Wilhelmina earned her three Emmy nominations, while Meryl also landed an Oscar nod for her stint as Miranda Priestly in the classic 2006 comedy.

Advertisement

Vaness Williams in character as Wilhelmina Slater Michael Desmond via Getty Images

Elton John collaborated with lyricist Shaina Taub, whose past work includes the original musical Suffs and various Shakespeare adaptations, on new songs for the Devil Wears Prada musical.

The chart-topping singer previously worked on Disney’s Lion King, as well as the musicals Billy Elliott and, more recently, Tammy Faye, based on the life of the titular televangelist.

Kate Wetherhead, who previously adapted the film Legally Blonde for the stage, has written this new show’s book, with more casting announcements expected in the months ahead.

The Devil Wears Prada will open at London’s Dominion Theatre in October, with tickets already on sale.

Advertisement