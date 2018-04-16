Diane Abbott Slammed For Using Fake Bombing Raid Image In Syria Tweet

Diane Abbott has come under fire after posting a fake image of a bombing raid in a social media post about the Syrian air strikes.
The Labour frontbencher used the image in a post hitting out at International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt, who was defending the Government’s refusal to hold a parliamentary vote before launching air strikes in response to the chemical weapon attack at Douma.
Twitter users pointed out that the image used to illustrate her point was a composite showing what a fictional Israeli air strike in Tehran might have looked like, rather than an actual RAF raid on Syria.
But Abbott dismissed criticism over her choice of image, saying: “Apparently, my use of this pic is ‘important news’. Yes, UK goes to war without UN approval or even parliamentary debate.
“But the most important news is what pics I use in a tweet. Pathetic.”
The RAF’s involvement in the joint operation with the US and France saw Tornado jets launch storm shadow missiles at the Him Sinshar chemical weapons storage site.
Tory MP James Cleverly said Abbott had undermined her case by using a “deeply dishonest image” and accused her and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of “anti-West prejudice”.
Demanding an apology, he added: “To imply that this was an attack on civilian homes, as the picture does, is a vile misrepresentation and dishonours the RAF personnel involved.”