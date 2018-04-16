Diane Abbott Slammed For Using Fake Bombing Raid Image In Syria Tweet

Diane Abbott has come under fire after posting a fake image of a bombing raid in a social media post about the Syrian air strikes.

The Labour frontbencher used the image in a post hitting out at International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt, who was defending the Government’s refusal to hold a parliamentary vote before launching air strikes in response to the chemical weapon attack at Douma.

Twitter users pointed out that the image used to illustrate her point was a composite showing what a fictional Israeli air strike in Tehran might have looked like, rather than an actual RAF raid on Syria.