Labour’s Diane Abbott has blasted the Government for overseeing one of the Home Office’s “biggest scandals” as she called out the “shameful” treatment of the Windrush generation who took “unparalleled pride in being British”.

The Shadow Home Secretary was responding to Amber Rudd in the House of Commons after the Tory minister announced those caught up in the scandal will be entitled to gain British citizenship at no cost.

In a passionate rebuttal, Abbott outlined how many members of her own family were part of the post-War migration to the UK from the Caribbean as Britain struggled with a skills shortage.

The MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington told Parliament: “My parents, brothers, sisters and cousins, largely worked in the National Health Service, in factories and in transport.

“One of my uncles said to me that he had never missed a day of work.

“This was a generation with unparalleled commitment to this country, unparalleled pride in being British, unparalleled commitment to contributing to society and hard work, and it is shameful that this Government has treated this generation in this way.”