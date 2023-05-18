Dick and Angel Strawbridge Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Channel 4 has announced it has ended its relationship with Dick and Angel Strawbridge, following “a review”.

The couple were famed for their family home renovation series Escape To The Chateau, which followed them as they transformed a decapitated French castle into a running guest house.

It also spawned various spin-off series, including Escape to the Chateau DIY and Escape to the Chateau: Secret France.

However, Channel 4 has said it will not be working with the couple again.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster told Deadline: “Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future.”

Dick and Angel pictured outside their French chateau in 2018 Mike Lawn/Shutterstock

Two Rivers Media, who produced the shows for Channel 4, also confirmed that they “will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment”.

It has not been confirmed what the nature of the review was.

HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Dick and Angel for comment, but is yet to receive a response.