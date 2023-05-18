Channel 4 has announced it has ended its relationship with Dick and Angel Strawbridge, following “a review”.
The couple were famed for their family home renovation series Escape To The Chateau, which followed them as they transformed a decapitated French castle into a running guest house.
It also spawned various spin-off series, including Escape to the Chateau DIY and Escape to the Chateau: Secret France.
However, Channel 4 has said it will not be working with the couple again.
A spokesperson for the broadcaster told Deadline: “Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future.”
Two Rivers Media, who produced the shows for Channel 4, also confirmed that they “will no longer work with Dick and Angel and cannot comment further at the moment”.
It has not been confirmed what the nature of the review was.
HuffPost UK has contacted a representative for Dick and Angel for comment, but is yet to receive a response.
The original Escape To The Chateau series began in 2016, before its final episode aired just before Christmas.