Brie Larson's Response To A Johnny Depp Question At Cannes Was A Masterclass In Diplomacy

Brie Larson attends the jury press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

Brie Larson is being applauded online for her response to a press question about whether or not she is going to watch Johnny Depp’s film at Cannes.

Brie is part of the jury for Cannes Film Festival this year, which opened with the film Jeanne du Barry – starring Johnny.

Advertisement

It’s the actor’s first major gig since his very public legal dispute with ex-wife Amber Heard back in 2022, where they both accused one another of abuse during the high-profile defamation court case.

He also appears to be having a somewhat of a renaissance within the acting industry – to the alarm of some of his critics.

It’s also worth remembering that a UK judge decided in 2020 that from The Sun newspaper’s allegations that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was a “wife beater” were “substantially true”.

Advertisement

And it was just as Cannes was opening on Tuesday that Brie was asked about Johnny’s acting gig while on a panel with her other Cannes jurors.

A member of the press asked the Oscar winner: “You’ve been outspoken and vocal advocate for Time’s Up and MeToo, I’m curious how you feel about Johnny Depp opening the festival and if you plan to see it?”

Time’s Up is a non-profit which fundraises for victims of sexual harassment, and has been credited with lifting the lid on the darker side of Hollywood, while MeToo is a global movement against sexual violence.

But, crucially, Jeanne du Barry is not in the competition for the highest prize of the festival, Palme d’Or, meaning Brie does not have to see it for her role on the jury.

She hit back: “You’re asking me that? Um... I don’t know, I don’t understand the correlation or why you’re asking me that specifically.”

Advertisement

The reporter replied: “Oh, you were on the celebrity advisory council for Time’s Up, I think the Johnny Depp case has been very well-played out in the international media, there’s been some controversy about that film to be played out of competition and open Cannes.

“So I’m just curious if you will see it and how you feel about its selection here.”

Brie, looking uncomfortable, concluded: “Well, you’ll see, I guess, if I see it, and I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if I do.”

Brie Larson was surprised to be asked about Johnny Depp's opening film: "You’re asking me that? I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically." https://t.co/5Ec2S23051 #Cannes pic.twitter.com/QPfO1Yb4qS — Variety (@Variety) May 16, 2023

Brie has faced significant backlash over the years for being the star of Marvel Universe Studio’s first female-led film as Captain Marvel.

She has acknowledged the response from her critics in the past, even asking last year if anyone wants her to play Captain Marvel again.

Advertisement

And while she sidestepped the question about Jeanne du Barry, Brie did attend the premiere for hours later – where Johnny received a seven-minute standing ovation for his part in the film.

Over on Twitter, plenty of people were pleased that Brie side-stepped the reporter’s question:

Go, Brie. A woman (or anybody for all that matters) shouldn't be forced to answer ANY question and some journalists take it too far IMO. — Jaylan Salah (@JaylanSalman) May 16, 2023

Say what you want about Brie, but that was the right response to have given the circumstances. — MasteroftheTDS (@MasteroftheTDS) May 16, 2023

Brie Larson has every right not to answer the question.



She didn’t pick the film to be on the lineup, she isn’t responsible for Jeanne Du Barry being at the festival.



And she’s gotten so much harassment over the years, the media would have taken her words and twisted them. https://t.co/YDns4wnNpA — Jerome! (@JeromeM94Movies) May 16, 2023

Well answered, Brie. Killed that reporter's gotcha question. pic.twitter.com/xcZwm7J1bM — Wendy (@rikayla) May 16, 2023

Advertisement

However, some people thought it wasn’t the question which was the problem – but who it was aimed at.