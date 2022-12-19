Amber Heard Settles Defamation Claim Against Ex-Husband Johnny Depp

Amber Heard pictured in court earlier this year EVELYN HOCKSTEIN via Getty Images

Amber Heard has settled her multi-million dollar US defamation case with former husband Johnny Depp.

She said in a statement on her Instagram page: “After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex-husband in Virginia.”

“It’s important for me to say that I never chose this,” the Aquaman actor wrote. “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed.

Advertisement

“The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward.

“Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.”

Heard was sued by Depp over a 2018 article she wrote for the Washington Post about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, which his lawyers said falsely accused him of being an abuser.

Advertisement

In June this year, a jury at Fairfax County Court returned a verdict in his favour and he was awarded $10.3 million (£8.43 million) for damage to his reputation.

Earlier this month, Heard sought to appeal against the verdict in her legal battle against Depp, arguing that it will have a “chilling” effect on other women.

Continuing her statement on Instagram, Amber Heard said: “When I stood before a judge in the UK, I was vindicated by a robust, impartial and fair system, where I was protected from having to give the worst moments of my testimony in front of the world’s media, and where the court found that I was subjected to domestic and sexual violence.

“In the US, however, I exhausted almost all my resources in advance of and during a trial in which I was subjected to a courtroom in which abundant, direct evidence that corroborated my testimony was excluded and in which popularity and power mattered more than reason and due process. In the interim I was exposed to a type of humiliation that I simply cannot re-live.

“Even if my US appeal is successful, the best outcome would be a re-trial where a new jury would have to consider the evidence again. I simply cannot go through that for a third time.”

Advertisement

Johnny Depp Consolidated News Pictures via Getty Images

Heard added: “For too many years I have been caged in an arduous and expensive legal process, which has shown itself unable to protect me and my right to free speech.