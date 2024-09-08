Dick Cheney Is Voting For Kamala Harris, And X Users Don't Know How They Feel

Dick Cheney/ Donald Trump AP/AP

Former Representative Liz Cheney’s announcement that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, would be crossing party lines and voting for Kamala Harris shocked many people on social media.

And, frankly, many weren’t sure how to feel.

The former Wyoming congresswoman announced the news Friday at the Texas Tribune Festival in Austin, one day after she shared that she was endorsing Harris over Donald Trump.

Although audience members applauded Cheney’s announcement, many people on X, formerly Twitter, said it was a sign that things had gotten really bad for the GOP.

As one person put it, “How awful is Donald Trump? Dick Cheney is voting for his opponent who is a female democrat. That’s how awful he is.”

How awful is Donald trump? Dick Cheney is voting for his opponent who is a female democrat. That’s how awful he is. — Ritley (@RitleySammich) September 6, 2024

Wow! Dick Cheney, who served as Vice President to George W. Bush, will be voting for Kamala Harris. Never been a fan of Dick Cheney, but this exposes how today’s Republican Party no longer believes in principles of conservatism. It’s just a cult of Trump.pic.twitter.com/2MkIhmAyxf — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 6, 2024

You know you've got a horrible candidate when Dick Cheney votes for Kamala Harris. You guys need a heavy reboot. It's pathetic. Donald Trump is mentally unfit for any job — Nick Adam's Nightmare. (Sigma Male) (@FightFascism2) September 6, 2024

Can you imagine how bad of a Republican you have to be in order to get Dick Cheney to openly vote for a Black Female Democrat? — Thomas Paine's Ghost (@Rdsaucier) September 6, 2024

The Republican Party has become so extreme and irresponsible that Dick Cheney now is voting for the Democratic presidential nominee. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) September 6, 2024

If you lose the Cheneys then you're no longer conservative. This is what Trump has reduced the GOP to. — Ron🇺🇲 (@Ronxyz00) September 6, 2024

BREAKING: Former Vice President Dick Cheney is voting for Kamala Harris. Dick Cheney was one of the most conservative congressmen and VPs in history. He sees the threat Trump poses to our democracy and is voting for a Democrat for the first time. https://t.co/6S7gMkRVzl — Barry Markson (@BarryMarkson1) September 6, 2024

Dick Cheney previously denounced Trump in a 2022 ad for his daughter’s failed reelection campaign.

This time around, some people praised the Cheneys for putting country over party, but others weren’t thrilled by the announcement.

That’s because many people aren’t necessarily fans of the former vice president, whose stance on torture during the war in Iraq led to him being accused of being a war criminal.

That led one user to make a dark joke about how hard Cheney’s decision must have been for him.

must be torture for him https://t.co/Lv6p1ydc1m — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) September 6, 2024

Mehdi Hasan was also torn by the news, since he believes Dick Cheney “should be on trial at the Hague,” but that Trump is “an existential threat to American democracy.”

On the one hand, Dick Cheney should be on trial at The Hague.



On the other hand, *even* Dick fricking Cheney recognizes that Trump is an existential threat to American democracy as we know it. This is not a left-right issue. https://t.co/AJBy1KkhpR — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 6, 2024

Another person referenced another infamous Dick Cheney moment ― the time he shot a friend in the face while on a hunting trip ― for another dark joke.

“Maybe Dick Cheney would serve Harris better if he went hunting with trump,” the person posted.

Maybe Dick Cheney would serve Harris better if he went hunting with trump. — Rodney (@RodHargrove) September 6, 2024

Others had different reasons for being a little taken aback with his decision.

Well that's nice to know. But I still won't forget what he did with SCOTUS, Iraq, and the 2000 election. — TrumanDem 🇺🇸🌊🐊🚀 (@TrumanDem) September 6, 2024

This is the type of endorsement that would convince me to vote for the other guy — Patrick 🍉 🇵🇸 (@PatriciusAcutus) September 6, 2024

I think the tent has gotten too big https://t.co/aGNqYSWJen pic.twitter.com/ju8kxMkpkp — ali golub 🌼 (@alibrooke4ever) September 6, 2024

Although the announcement was probably intended to show skittish “never Trumpers” that it’s OK to vote for a d-d-d-Democrat, some party members weren’t sold on the idea.

If there was ever a single person alive who is probably more likely to go to Hell than Donald Trump, it’s Dick Cheney. — Mauty480 (@Mauty480) September 6, 2024

Dick Cheney is a fake Republican and a coward for announcing he will vote for Kamala Harris.



His shooting accuracy is much better than his political instincts. — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) September 6, 2024