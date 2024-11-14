Dick Van Dyke Pulls No Punches As He Reacts To Donald Trump's US Election Win

Dick Van Dyke in 2021 via Associated Press

Dick Van Dyke has made his feelings on the recent presidential election crystal clear.

Last week, on the night before US voters went to the polls, the entertainment veteran shared a video on Instagram urging his supporters to back Kamala Harris.

In the black-and-white clip, the award-winning Mary Poppins star read from a speech he first delivered at an event with Martin Luther King 60 years earlier.

He remarked: “1964… a lot’s happened, not so much as [King] dreamed of, but it’s a start.”

And… well… we all know what happened next.

In a video posted by the Daily Mail on Wednesday, Dick was asked whether he believed the “the future looks bright for America” following Trump’s win in the election.

He responded: “I hope you’re right.”

The 98-year-old was then asked more specifically about how he thinks Trump will cope as president, remarking: “Fortunately I won’t be around to experience the four years.”

President-elect Donald Trump via Associated Press

In the lead-up to the election, Kamala Harris had no shortage of celebrity supporters, with Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and Cardi B making appearances at her rallies, while Taylor Swift, Madonna, Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny all vocalised their endorsement on social media.

Meanwhile, George Clooney, Viola Davis and Harrison Ford were among those to lend their voices to campaign videos in support of Harris.