The fashion retailer Diesel has come under fire following the release of a new jacket – a black satin bomber plastered with a homophobic slur.

The £350 garment is part of the brand’s “Hate Couture” collection, which sells clothes covered in provocative terms, in what it says is a bid to encourage customers to appropriate hateful comments.

Launching the line last month, Diesel partnered with celebrities who have been vocal about the online abuse they suffered, including Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Bella Thorne and Tommy Dorfman, who each chose a word to appear on an item of clothing in the range.

Dorfman, an American actor known for his role as Ryan Shaver in the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, chose the word “faggot”.

Reacting to the garment, which appears on Diesek’s UK site, a spokesperson for Stonewall, Britain’s leading charity for LGBT equality, told HuffPost UK: “It’s a sad fact that homophobic, bi-phobic and transphobic language is still far too common in Britain. The reaction to this is a reminder of the negative and lasting effect of the hateful language LGBT people hear in their everyday lives.”

An online user @da_stone tweeted: “Please tell me this is a joke. I get the message you’re trying to convey but as a gay and a long time customer of Diesel, I’m appalled at this! @DIESEL.”