Would You Like Parmesan On That? It's Going To Cost You £1.50

When you’re offered Parmesan by a waiter or waitress there’s usually only one logical reply: “yes please, keep it coming.”

But a diner was recently left outraged by her cheesy topping, after the restaurant charged her a whopping £1.50 “Parmesan supplement”.

Food writer Rosie French shared a copy of her receipt on Twitter, saying the charge “wasn’t mentioned...during the awkward, painfully slow, grating at the table”.

At first she didn’t name the restaurant, but when food critic Jay Rayner asked “Where in God’s name was this?”, she revealed the eatery was Ombra Bar and Restaurant in Hackney, London.

Despite the Twitter backlash, the restaurant’s chef has stood by the decision to charge extra for the topping, telling HuffPost UK the cheese is “not a commodity product”.