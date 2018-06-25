People with disabilities are sharing the ways their partners make them feel comforted and loved on Twitter. The tweets were inspired after Imani Barbarin, an American woman living in France, reached out to ask: “What are some of the physical ways your partner makes you feel loved that are different from the way abled people show love?”

Barbarin has cerebral palsy has writes about her experiences on her blog Crutches & Spice. She asked people to respond to her using the hashtag # YouCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand.

Her tweet sparked hundreds of replies from people with disabilities, all showing that affection can be displayed in unique and alternative ways.

1. He functions as my crutch.