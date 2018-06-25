EDITION
UK
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    25/06/2018 10:45 BST | Updated 2 hours ago

    Disabled People Are Sharing The Ways Their Partners Make Them Feel Loved

    'He dresses me when I can't dress myself'

    People with disabilities are sharing the ways their partners make them feel comforted and loved on Twitter. The tweets were inspired after Imani Barbarin, an American woman living in France, reached out to ask: “What are some of the physical ways your partner makes you feel loved that are different from the way abled people show love?” 

    Barbarin has cerebral palsy has writes about her experiences on her blog Crutches & Spice. She asked people to respond to her using the hashtag #YouCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand. 

    Her tweet sparked hundreds of replies from people with disabilities, all showing that affection can be displayed in unique and alternative ways.

    1. He functions as my crutch.

    2. She assists me every week in yoga. 

    3. He washes my hair.

    4. He pops my joints back.

    5. He bathes me.

    6. He takes me out to play Pokemon Go. 

    7. He dresses me.

    8. He made up salsa moves so I could dance with him.

    9. He strokes my scars.

    10. He walks at my slow pace.

    Related...

    Also on HuffPost
    Yes, You CAN Make A Family Walk Fun
    MORE:lifestyleeverybodydating and relationshipsLove

    Conversations