This 90s Classic Is The Latest Disney Film To Be Adapted For The West End Stage

The 90s animated classic – released during Disney’s so-called “renaissance” period towards the end of the 20th century – has previously undergone numerous theatrical adaptations, the most recent of which opened in Hamburg, Germany earlier this year.
Playbill reported that it’s this show which will form the basis of the upcoming West End production, featuring Alan Menken and David Zippel’s songs from the original film, as well as new additions written just for the stage version of the story.
Hercules will apparently open at London’s Theatre Royal (which is currently the home of another Disney production, Frozen) in the summer of 2025, with specific dates and casting information still to be announced.
The original film, a reimagining of the Heracles story from Greek mythology, first hit cinemas in 1997 and received largely positive reviews.
It was particularly praised for its music, with soundtrack cuts including Zero To Hero, Go The Distance, I Won’t Say (I’m In Love) and The Gospel Truth.
Go The Distance (performed in the movie by Tony winner and future Desperate Housewives star Roger Bart) was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars in 1998, but lost out to Céline Dion’s Titanic theme My Heart Will Go On.
Beauty And The Beast, The Little Mermaid and Mary Poppins are among the other popular Disney films that have previously been adapted for the stage, with adaptations of The Lion King currently playing on both Broadway and the West End.