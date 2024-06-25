This 90s Classic Is The Latest Disney Film To Be Adapted For The West End Stage

Disney's Hercules is being adapted for the West End stage Disney

A new musical based on Disney’s Hercules is set to open on London’s West End next year.

The 90s animated classic – released during Disney’s so-called “renaissance” period towards the end of the 20th century – has previously undergone numerous theatrical adaptations, the most recent of which opened in Hamburg, Germany earlier this year.

Playbill reported that it’s this show which will form the basis of the upcoming West End production, featuring Alan Menken and David Zippel’s songs from the original film, as well as new additions written just for the stage version of the story.

Advertisement

Hercules will apparently open at London’s Theatre Royal (which is currently the home of another Disney production, Frozen) in the summer of 2025, with specific dates and casting information still to be announced.

The cast of the German version of Hercules, which opened in Hamburg earlier this year picture alliance via Getty Images

The original film, a reimagining of the Heracles story from Greek mythology, first hit cinemas in 1997 and received largely positive reviews.

It was particularly praised for its music, with soundtrack cuts including Zero To Hero, Go The Distance, I Won’t Say (I’m In Love) and The Gospel Truth.

Advertisement

Go The Distance (performed in the movie by Tony winner and future Desperate Housewives star Roger Bart) was nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars in 1998, but lost out to Céline Dion’s Titanic theme My Heart Will Go On.