Do You Really Want To Know How Long You’ve Got Left? A New Blood Test Will Tell You

A blood test which reveals how long a person has left to live has been developed by scientists at Yale University. But it begs the question: would you really want to know how long you’ve got left on this planet? Or is ignorance truly bliss?

The test analyses nine biomarkers – such as genes, molecules and disease characteristics – which could be used to determine a person’s biological age.

Yale scientists said the test was better at predicting a person’s life expectancy than their chronological age (the one we all celebrate each year).