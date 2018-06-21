Nuss Alexandrovna Ekaterina Ekaterina Nuss was left with 'life changing' injuries after a car accident in January last year

A doctor who crashed a car, leaving a teenage girl paralysed, has kept his job after researching ways to help her recover.

David Rawaf had been driving Ekaterina Nuss home from a restaurant on 24 January last year when he hit a dip in the road and spun out of control, hitting trees and lampposts.

The 28-year-old had tried to accelerate his BMW away from a Mercedes at a set of traffic lights.

Nuss, who was 19 at the time, suffered severe spinal injuries and was temporarily paralysed from the waist down.

She was left with “life-changing injuries” is only now starting to take her first steps, with assistance, 17 months later.

Rawaf - who sustained minor injuries in the crash - was convicted in December of causing serious injury by dangerous driving but avoided jail, with a 16-month sentence suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for three years.

This week, the orthopaedics clinical and education fellow at the University College London Hospital NHS Foundation Trust faced being struck off for misconduct.