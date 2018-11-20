‘Doctor Who’ star Jodie Whittaker has hit back at critics who have suggested that the most recent series of the sci-fi show is too “politically correct”. Jodie is the first woman to ever play the Time Lord, joining the show alongside a diverse new group of companions, which has generally been well-received by fans, while her debut episode pulled in record viewing figures. However, there have been some *sigh* “traditionalists” who have suggested that the new series is striving too hard to be PC, to which Jodie has now issued a response.

BBC Jodie Whittaker

Addressing the subject as she switched on the Regent Street Christmas lights, she said (via Metro): “What’s the point of making a show if it doesn’t reflect society today? “We have the opportunity with this show like no other to dip to future, to past, to present, to new worlds and time zones. There is never going to be a drought in the stories you can tell.” As well as a good mix of BAME characters, and a woman taking charge of the Tardis for the first time, the current series has also won praise for the introduction of a character with dyspraxia.

BBC The new 'Doctor Who' team