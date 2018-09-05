The start date for the new series of ‘Doctor Who’ has been confirmed, with the BBC moving the sci-fi show to Sunday nights.

Jodie Whittaker’s first series at the helm of the TARDIS will kick off on BBC One on Sunday 7 October, with the move show’s to the end of the week being billed as a “new era” for ‘Doctor Who’.

New showrunner Chris Chibnall said of the decision: “New Doctor, new home! Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor is about to burst into Sunday nights — and make the end of the weekend so much more exciting.

“Get everybody’s homework done, sort out your Monday clothes, then grab some special Sunday night popcorn, and settle down with all of the family for Sunday night adventures across space and time. (Also, move the sofa away from the wall so parents can hide behind it during the scary bits).”