‘Doctor Who’ fans have been given their first look at Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord, ahead of her first full series in the role. Fans watching the World Cup final on BBC One were treated to the promotional footage for the new series, which was also posted on the sci-fi series’ official Twitter account alongside the words: “New Doctor Who, New friends, New Adventures.”

The short video shows the Doctor’s three companions, played by Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, all having supernatural experiences around food. Tosin’s character is first up, eating breakfast in a cafe and watching football on his phone as eerie music plays. The next scene features Mandip’s character having pizza in a living room with two other women. She opens an empty pizza box, closes it, sees a bookcase shake, and when she opens the box again it has been replenished with a full pizza.

BBC Jodie as the Doctor

Next up is ‘The Chase’ host Bradley, who is reading the newspaper in what appears to be a chip shop. He also witnesses things around him shake, and he gets a brief glimpse of a footstep, before looking back at his newspaper which has become the 1981 Beano Summer Special. The fact the clip is just 40 seconds long hasn’t stopped the teaser from causing excitement on Twitter:

Not sure what people were expecting from that #DoctorWho trailer but I thought it was 💯. Apart from being *very* beautifully made it said ‘look, relatable people in normal life - then some spacey weirdness impinges’ which is WHAT YOU WANT. Plus, again, WALSH READING THE BEANO! — Clayton Hickman (@claytonhickman) July 15, 2018

The series of #DoctorWho LOOKS absolutely beautiful. Cinematography on point — Nick Brent 🎬 (@thenickofit) July 15, 2018

Is it just hitting anyone else that Doctor Who is coming back? Obviously we've known about it for months, but I'm finally feeling the same excitement I always felt when a new series was just around the corner! #DoctorWho



(Side note: SHE'S SO POWERFUL 😭😭 ❤️❤️ ) pic.twitter.com/VTSbool0n7 — The Women of Who (@TheWomenOfWho) July 15, 2018

I didn't think I could be more excited for this new era of #DoctorWho and then this teaser showed me a pizza come back to life. 🍕👍🍕👍 https://t.co/V7RUr5Rtvg — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) July 15, 2018

Jodie made her first appearance as the Doctor in the final moments of the 2017 ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas special. Her first full series is expected to air later this year, though the BBC is yet to confirm an exact date.