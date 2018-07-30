When you think of beards, it’s probably fair to say you don’t automatically then associate them with poo.

However a new study by Fragrance Direct and Manchester Metropolitan University has found that some male beards actually contain faecal bacteria.

In case you’re wondering if this disturbing fact only applies to long beards, the study sampled a range of beards. Long, short and stubble were all tested and the results found 47% of male beards contained faecal matter.