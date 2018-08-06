This Labrador Photobombing Its Humans' Wedding Photo Is Absolutely Glorious

Boone the dog was thrilled to bits about the marriage of his owners - so much so, he jumped in and photobombed one of the most important shots of the day.
As Angie and Jayce Conway held hands for the opening prayer of the ceremony, their six-year-old Labrador ran to their feet and began rolling around.
Thankfully photographer Chris Davis, of Good Road Co, was on hand to snap the shot - with Boone laying on his back, legs akimbo and mouth wide open.
Jayce had Boone, now six, as a tiny puppy and began dating Angie five years ago. However the pair had known each other since childhood.
They wed at Rainbow Ranch Lodge in Big Sky, Montana, on 28 July.
“Boone the dog has always been such a great companion for Jayce and Angie that it was no surprise to anyone that he was tasked with being the Best Boy,” photographer Chris Davis reportedly told the Press Association.
“Since the wedding ceremony was held between a beautiful lake and the even more beautiful Gallatin River it’s just a miracle that we were able to keep him out of the water until after the vows were said.” FYI, he did jump into the river after the ceremony was over. Good old Boone.
When Davis shared the photo on Twitter, it quickly blew up.
The Conways certainly won’t be forgetting their big day in a hurry.