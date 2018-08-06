This Labrador Photobombing Its Humans' Wedding Photo Is Absolutely Glorious

Boone the dog was thrilled to bits about the marriage of his owners - so much so, he jumped in and photobombed one of the most important shots of the day.

As Angie and Jayce Conway held hands for the opening prayer of the ceremony, their six-year-old Labrador ran to their feet and began rolling around.

Thankfully photographer Chris Davis, of Good Road Co, was on hand to snap the shot - with Boone laying on his back, legs akimbo and mouth wide open.