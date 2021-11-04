Dogs Are About To Get Their Very Own TV Channel... And Can We Watch Too?

Next time you’re searching for the TV remote, you might want to check if your pet pooch has nabbed it, because our four-legged friends are about to get their very own TV channel. A new television network is about to launch in the UK that aims to meet all of your canine’s needs with programming created especially for dogs (and their owners).

DogTV will air scientifically tested programming which aims to alleviate symptoms from conditions in dogs such as separation anxiety, loneliness and stress. The service, which will also have shows designed to help owners better understand and look after their pets, launches on 8 November. DogTV has been developed following research into animals’ physiological and psychological needs, moods and responses to audio and visual stimuli to help them feel more stimulated, relaxed or help them to sleep. The colours, audio frequencies and camera alignment have been adapted to cater to dog senses. The channel, which is already available in other countries, will also feature programmes for dog owners, including shows by celebrity dog trainer Laura Nativo, who will provide tips on how to live better at home with a pet, as well as programmes that provide simple recipes for dogs.

