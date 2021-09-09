These Dogs Enjoying Their Very Own Food Hall Will Cheer You Right Up

Humans have Whole Foods, Borough Market and so much more – so it’s only fair our beloved pooches get the same foodie experience.

And now they can. That’s right. There is now a dog food hall for our four-legged companions. ‘Pupper-cinos’, liver cakes and dog wine are among the delicacies on offer to hounds at the Bournemouth store.

The UK’s first food hall for dogs is aiming to offer its canine customers specialist treats they’ll chomp down.

Based in Bobby & Co department store in Bournemouth, Drool will feature a doggy tuck shop, a “lick n’ mix” station and a cake stand.

Stands are at dog height and the animals will be given the opportunity to choose their favourite treats using dedicated sniffing holes.

All the snacks have been specially designed by artisan dog bakeries from around the country, with dog wine and beer even available to take away.

The concession is part of the reopening of the former Debenhams store, and will be available for the public to visit from September 9. Here are some adorable pictures of some of the doggos enjoying the food hall.

Pic Credit - Andrew Matthews/PA "All this for me?"

Pic Credit - Andrew Matthews/PA Pick n lick area

Pic Credit - Andrew Matthews/PA Yum!