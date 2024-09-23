Doja Cat Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She And Stranger Things Star Are Engaged

Doja Cat at a fashion event in Paris over the summer via Associated Press

Doja Cat has dismissed speculation that she and Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn are engaged.

Over the weekend, the chart-topping rapper made an appearance at the iHeartRadio music festival, where she sparked speculation that she might be engaged after she was seen sporting an eye-catching ring on her wedding finger.

Pictures from the event even show Doja posing with her left hand extended to show off the ring to the cameras more clearly.

However, the Grammy winner was quick to shut down the rumours in on X.

“No, I’m not engaged, it’s a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it,” she insisted in a now-deleted post.

Doja Cat shuts down engagement rumors after performing with a ring on her finger at the iHeart Radio Festival. pic.twitter.com/2UnYzCL3jX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 22, 2024

Doja was recently spotted cosying up to Stranger Things star Joseph, having previously made no secret of having a crush on him after watching the Netflix drama’s fourth season.

Shortly after the most recent series of the award-winning sci-fi drama debuted, Doja wrote on Twitter (as it was then known) that Joseph’s looks were “fucking criminal”, and later DMed his co-star Noah Schnapp asking him to help her out.

Joseph Quinn via Associated Press

But when Noah, who was 17 at the time, publicly revealed the messages, the Paint The Town Red star was not impressed.

“The fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably, like, socially unaware and whack. That’s like borderline snake shit. That’s like weasel shit,” she said.

“I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality. I wouldn’t imagine he is. Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

She received a wave of backlash for her remarks at the time, particularly given Noah was still a minor, although the Stranger Things star assured both his and Doja’s fans shortly afterwards: “Guys everything is all good I apologised, and I still follow her and love her music, no hard feelings.”