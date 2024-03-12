Dolly Parton May Have Spilled The Beans About Beyoncé Covering One Of Her Classics

Beyoncé might have recorded a Dolly Parton classic for her new album.

Asked about rumours that Queen Bey’s studio album Act II will feature a Parton cover, the music icon told the Knoxville News Sentinel in Tennessee, “Well, I think she has!”

“I think she’s recorded Jolene and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” Parton added.

“I love her!” the “9 to 5” star said. “She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

Dolly Parton may have just revealed a juicy detail about Beyoncé's upcoming country album, "Act II." getty images

Parton told the Knoxville news outlet not to take her word as gospel, stressing that she only “heard” and “thinks” and “hopes” her song will be featured.

The country crooner previously praised Beyoncé when the Destiny’s Child alum made music history with her song Texas Hold ’Em last month.

After Beyoncé became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, Diamonds in the Stream singer Parton posted on Instagram that she is a “big fan” who is “very excited that she’s done a country album.”