People Are Just Realising Dolly Parton's Unlikely Link To Buffy The Vampire Slayer: 'Shooketh'

Many fans of Buffy The Vampire Slayer have had a startling realisation about a certain member of the show’s behind-the-scenes team.

The hit supernatural fantasy drama ran for seven seasons between 1997 and 2002, with Sarah Michelle Gellar playing the titular slayer alongside a cast that included Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head and David Boreanaz.

What you might not have realised is that none other than Dolly Parton was an uncredited producer on Buffy, as she co-founded the production company Sandollar that helped the show get made.

Last week, the country megastar told Business Insider that a reboot of Buffy could be in the works.

“They’re still working on that,” the Jolene singer claimed. “They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”

But for many people, it wasn’t what Dolly said that stuck out for them, but the news she was quietly involved in Buffy at all:

Dolly Parton produced Buffy??? Was this common knowledge???? https://t.co/DKTVE8zxBD — caitiecait21 (@caitiecait21) January 29, 2024

Am I the only one who has seen every episode of Buffy multiple times and never knew Dolly Parton’s production company produced all 7 seasons including the Angel spinoff!?! https://t.co/1lj3FwHegB — Justin James (@JDJames23) January 29, 2024

TIL DOLLY PARTON PRODUCED ALL THE BUFFY SHOWS????? https://t.co/XtMBJOaziM — Brandon Hunt (@mediavandal) January 29, 2024

Dolly Parton being a producer for Buffy the Vampire Slayer is kinda gagging me — who dis girl in the back of the room? (@diettrade) January 29, 2024

DOLLY PARTON PRODUCED BUFFY?!



WHY DO I ONLY JUST KNOW THIS INFORMATION?! https://t.co/G6WQmUKPVs — KT (@thatgothKT) January 29, 2024

I’m sorry, dolly parton produced angel and buffy?! — cameron || 🍉 (@lordflyron) January 31, 2024

I was today years old when I found out Dolly Parton co-produced all seven seasons of Buffy vampire slayer and its spinoff Angel through her production company Sandollar Television pic.twitter.com/EUqsvtC3le — Popcorn Cobra (@popcorncobra) January 28, 2024

WDYM DOLLY PARTON WAS A PRODUCER ON BUFFY???? https://t.co/YSN3bFNnTc — laur ☆ (@lastkissperry) January 29, 2024

I was today years old when I found out Dolly Parton was a silent producer on Buffy 😳 shooketh https://t.co/ZSnlv277rs — 🍀 Dion Joseph 🍀 (@dionjoseph_) January 29, 2024

I’m sorry - Dolly Parton produced the Buffy movie, series, and Angel??



What a woman. — Fo Shizz Fo Shizz (@JasmeanMachine) January 29, 2024

Dolly Parton was a producer for Buffy?? w h a t ? https://t.co/Cp5EFr2FP4 — brad (taylor’s version) (@Mr_Swift1594) January 29, 2024

Can't believe this is how I'm learning that Dolly Parton was a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer (because she co-owned Sandollar Productions) https://t.co/fV8uPAn3zR — Mike (@michaelcollado) January 29, 2024

I’m now learning Dolly Parton’s company was involved in producing the original show, making her, I guess, to Buffy what Lucille Ball is to Star Trek https://t.co/RcBRF3kVm9 — Valondar (@VK_HM) January 29, 2024

Dolly Parton! Was a producer of Buffy the vampire slayer…….what https://t.co/6hOyJX959q — chad (@Cgadj26) January 29, 2024

Dolly Parton was a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and as a tribute, they gave Buffy the same birthday as her, January 19th.



Dolly is everything. — Alana Jordan (@AlanaJordan) January 27, 2024

Ppl do not realize Dolly Parton was a producer on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Freakin n00bz — ali segel (@OnlineAlison) January 29, 2024

Sarah Michelle told Jimmy Fallon last year: “The legend Dolly Parton was a producer. You know, we never saw – we would get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have her name on, and I would think, ‘she doesn’t know who I am’.

“And then one day, somebody asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance, and I was like, ‘oh, I can die now! Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good!’.”

A Buffy reboot was first rumoured to be in the works back in 2018, which would reportedly have seen a Black actress portraying a new slayer.