People Are Just Realising Dolly Parton's Unlikely Link To Buffy The Vampire Slayer: 'Shooketh'

Many fans of Buffy The Vampire Slayer have had a startling realisation about a certain member of the show’s behind-the-scenes team.
The hit supernatural fantasy drama ran for seven seasons between 1997 and 2002, with Sarah Michelle Gellar playing the titular slayer alongside a cast that included Alyson Hannigan, Anthony Head and David Boreanaz.
What you might not have realised is that none other than Dolly Parton was an uncredited producer on Buffy, as she co-founded the production company Sandollar that helped the show get made.
Last week, the country megastar told Business Insider that a reboot of Buffy could be in the works.
“They’re still working on that,” the Jolene singer claimed. “They’re thinking about bringing it back and revamping it.”
But for many people, it wasn’t what Dolly said that stuck out for them, but the news she was quietly involved in Buffy at all:
Sarah Michelle told Jimmy Fallon last year: “The legend Dolly Parton was a producer. You know, we never saw – we would get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have her name on, and I would think, ‘she doesn’t know who I am’.
“And then one day, somebody asked her about it, and she complimented the show and my performance, and I was like, ‘oh, I can die now! Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I’m good!’.”
A Buffy reboot was first rumoured to be in the works back in 2018, which would reportedly have seen a Black actress portraying a new slayer.