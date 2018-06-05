Dolly Parton has announced a new deal with Netflix, which will see some of her biggest hits serving as the basis of a new anthology series. Yes, eight of Dolly’s biggest hits will be reworked for the small screen, with the multiple Grammy-winner also set to produce and star in the new series.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock ﻿Dolly Parton

She said of the upcoming venture: “As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music. “I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support.” It’s truly a testament to the warmth of Dolly Parton that she can make a pre-written line like “the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV” flow right off the tongue, right?

