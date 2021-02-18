Dolly Parton has requested that plans for a statue of her to be erected in her home state of Tennessee to be put on hold, due to “all that is going on in the world”.

In January 2021, Democrat Representative John Mark Windle introduced a bill calling for the country music legend to be honoured in the grounds of the Capitol in Tennessee.

However, Dolly has now issued a statement on Twitter, saying she doesn’t believe the time is right for her to be put “on a pedestal”.

“I want to thank the Tennessee legislature for their consideration of a bill to erect a statue of me on the Capitol grounds,” she wrote.

“I am honoured and humbled by their intention but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration.”