Dominic Cooper Reveals Fifth Car Has Been Stolen From His Home In The Space Of A Year

Mamma Mia! star Dominic Cooper called on his fans for help after having his fifth car stolen in the space of a year.
The British actor disclosed on Instagram that his new Jaguar had been stolen from his driveway over the weekend.
Sharing a picture of the car on his story, he wrote: “Happy Father’s Day… This has just been pinched. Can’t be far.
“If you’re in North London please keep an eye out. Thank you ever so much.”
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said (via The Sun): “Police received a report of theft of a Jaguar car from an address in Primrose Hill at 9.19pm on Sunday, June 20.
“The vehicle was found in Hackney shortly after 7am on Monday, 21 June.”
As was reported by the Daily Mail, the theft was particularly frustrating for Dominic as it marked the fifth time in a year that he’d had a new car stolen from his property.
Prior to this, thieves had taken his Ferrari, a classic Austin-Healey, a Range Rover and a Jaguar.
Dominic is probably most famous for playing Sky in the musical film Mamma Mia!, a role which he reprised in the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!.
He’s also known for portraying a young Howard Stark in Marvel’s Captain America series, as well as the short-lived TV series Agent Carter and the upcoming Disney+ show What If..?
Earlier this month, it was announced that Dominic would co-star alongside Douglas Booth in the new TV show That Dirty Black Bag, billed by Deadline as a “spaghetti western drama series”.