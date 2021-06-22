Dominic Cooper Reveals Fifth Car Has Been Stolen From His Home In The Space Of A Year

Mamma Mia! star Dominic Cooper called on his fans for help after having his fifth car stolen in the space of a year.

The British actor disclosed on Instagram that his new Jaguar had been stolen from his driveway over the weekend.

Sharing a picture of the car on his story, he wrote: “Happy Father’s Day… This has just been pinched. Can’t be far.

“If you’re in North London please keep an eye out. Thank you ever so much.”