Dominic Cummings Brutally Heckled After Giving Evidence To Covid Inquiry

Former chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings leaves the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London. James Manning - PA Images via Getty Images

Dominic Cummings was heckled while leaving the Covid Inquiry on Tuesday evening with a particularly brutal phrase.

Cummings, who served as the top aide to prime minister Boris Johnson when he was in office, caused a uproar when his expletive-laden evidence was revealed on Tuesday.

Cummings’ WhatsApp messages – dating back to the early days of the Covid pandemic – showed he dubbed one of the most senior women in government a “c**t”, and called ministers “useless fuckpigs” and “morons”.

The one-time chief adviser was grilled over these comments by the inquiry’s counsel, and went on to make the front page for several newspapers on Wednesday morning.

But even once Cummings, who left his job back in November 2020, left the inquiry, the drama still wasn’t over.

In a clip shared by POLITICO’s Andrew McDonald on X (previously Twitter), an anonymous member of the crowd shouted: “That’s the last time you’re going to be relevant! Go back under your rock.”

A separate clip showed someone making an offensive gesture at Cummings’ car as it sped away through the crowds of photographers.

Cummings repeatedly apologised for his crude language which has been unearthed through the inquiry while giving evidence on Tuesday, but said it reflected a “widespread view” about the incompetence of the government.

Since being kicked out of Downing Street, Cummings has become a vocal critic of both the government and his former boss.

He has called for a “regime change” away from the Conservative Party at the next general election, openly accused Johnson of lying in the Evgeny Lebedev peerage row, and encouraged more thorough investigations into partygate.