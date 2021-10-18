Dominic Raab Says There's No Sign Abuse Towards MPs Is Abating: 'We're Vilified'

Dominic Raab admitted that abuse towards MPs is only increasing as they are “vilified” by the media when speaking on Monday.

MPs’ security has become a major talking point after Sir David Amess was stabbed to death on Friday during a constituency surgery just five years after Labour MP Jo Cox was murdered.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the justice secretary and deputy prime minister said: “I think a lot of people would be surprised at how widespread [this abuse] is and not just abuse but serious concerted threats.

“We do see the constant vilification of MPs online.”

“The coarsening of the debate and the polarisation has led to attacks on the individuals rather than the topic,” Raab also claimed.

He went on to tell broadcasters he has received significant death threats himself, including suggestions of acid attacks.

Raab said: “There will be people who have had worse abuse than me.

“I’ve had three threats to life and limb over the last few years, so of course I take it very seriously.

“We need to respond to it, we need to make sure we are doing everything we can.”

He later said these threats were dealt with externally and that he had more protection during his time as foreign secretary – but when he was a junior minister, he felt significantly less secure.

Raab told Sky’s Kay Burley that the “elephant in the room” in this debate is the “amount of online hate we all get, it’s out of control”.