Dominic Raab 'Right' To Have Resigned After Bullying Report, Says Oliver Dowden

Oliver Dowden BBC

Dominic Raab was “right” to resign following the bullying accusations levelled against him, his replacement as deputy prime minister has said.

Oliver Dowden said Raab had given a “huge amount” to the country during his time in the cabinet.

But speaking to Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, Dowden said: “Dom promised that if there was an adverse finding against him, he would resign.

Advertisement

“I’ve worked with Dom over a number of years, particularly I remember the time he took over from Boris when he was incapacitated.

“I know Dom is a man of his word and he resigned, and as the prime minister said I think that was the right thing to have done.”

Rishi Sunak appointed Dowden as his new deputy PM following Raab’s exit.

Adam Tolley KC’s investigation into allegations of bullying concluded Raab engaged in an “abuse or misuse of power” that “undermines or humiliates”.

Raab resign from his positions as deputy prime minister and justice secretary on Friday after learning of the report’s contents, having previously vowed to quit if found to have bullied staff.

Advertisement

But in the aftermath of his exit, he launched a tirade against “activist civil servants” who he argued had the ability to stand in the way of minister’s democratic mandate by making complaints about ministers charged with implementing changes.

Raab said the inquiry has “set a dangerous precedent” by setting a “low” threshold for bullying, which he says will “encourage spurious complaints”.

But a former head of the civil service said Raab’s claim of being targeted by civil servants was “absurd”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s PM programme, Lord Kerslake said: “I think it’s completely inaccurate, and I think it’s just one more line of attack to avoid taking responsibility for his actions.”

Kerslake said Raab’s resignation letter was “pretty graceless” and “in some instances malevolent”.

Sunak had received Tolley’s report on Thursday morning but had spent close to 24 hours deliberating over whether to sack his deputy before Raab decided to walk.

Advertisement