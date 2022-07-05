Dominic Raab Says He's Not A Snob And Was Just 'Gently Teasing' Angela Rayner Over Opera

Rayner and Raab at PMQs Parliament TV

Dominic Raab has denied being a snob after he faced a backlash for calling Angela Rayner a “champagne socialist” for going to the opera.

The deputy prime minister said he was just “gently teasing” the Labour deputy leader during their heated exchange at last week’s prime minister’s questions.

Raab condemned Rayner for attending the Glyndebourne Festival Opera while the RMT union strike brought the rail network to a halt.

But Rayner hit back, accusing Raab of “snobbery” and telling him he needed to “learn a lesson about opening up the arts to everyone, whatever their background”.

Asked whether he was a snob, Raab told Times Radio: “No, I think if you’re a self-styled class warrior in the mould that Angie presents herself, if you’ve taken almost £8,000 in donations from the RMT since your election in 2015, if your comrades have been on the picket line with the RMT and on that night, you’re listening to opera and sipping champagne, I think you can expect a bit of gentle teasing.”

He added: “The issue is whether the self-styled class warrior, tub-thumping Tory-bashing, at the time when the RMT is on the picket line and Labour MPs are joining them has actually ducked out of it and is sipping champagne.”