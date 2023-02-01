Dominic Raab Should Be Suspended While Bullying Probe Continues, Says Union Chief

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab arriving in Downing Street, London, ahead of a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday December 20, 2022. Stefan Rousseau via PA Wire/PA Images

Dominic Raab should be suspended as deputy prime minister while multiple allegations of bullying against him are investigated, according to a senior trade union official.

Dave Penman, general secretary of the First Division Association (FDA), which represents senior civil servants, said any other government employee would be relieved of their duties in similar circumstances.

Raab is accused of bullying dozens of civil servants in three separate government departments.

Senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC launched an investigation into the claims - which Raab denies - in November.

On Radio Four’s Today programme this morning, Penman said: “Dominic Raab is now facing investigations around eight separate complaints involving what we understand is dozens of civil servants in three separate government departments over a period of four years.

“If that was a permanent secretary in the civil service, they would in all likelihood be suspended from their job while that investigation took place.

“That’s not to pre-judge the investigation. That’s to say if there are serious allegations of bullying, and extensive allegations like this, one of the considerations is how do you protect current employees from that sort of behaviour.

“While it’s being determined, you would normally suspend someone, given the seriousness extent of those allegations.”

FDA assistant general secretary Amy Leversidge last night told Times Radio it was “extraordinary that this level of this number of allegations have been put in and Dominic Raab is still able to continue in his role”.

Meanwhile, education secretary Gillian Keegan today hit out at Jacob Rees-Mogg after he suggested those accusing Raab of bullying were “snowflakes”.