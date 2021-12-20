Angela Rayner Hits Out At Downing Street 'Spin' Over Garden Gathering

The May gathering is one of a number which have been reported across Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray has been tasked with investigating the reports after Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was removed from the probe after it was revealed he had known about a quiz held in his department.

While the emergence of the garden photo has sparked anger, there is some dispute as to whether rules were actually broken.

Human rights barrister Adam Wagner said he was “doubtful it was against the law”, but that it may have been against guidance.

He said on Twitter that regulations at the time stated “you couldn’t be outside the place you were living without a reasonable excuse” and that working would be qualify as a reason.

However, on the same day the photo was taken, then health secretary Matt Hancock told the daily coronavirus briefing: “People can now spend time outdoors and exercise as often as you like – and you can meet one other person from outside your household in an outdoor, public place. But please keep two metres apart.”