Tina Fey and Donald Glover. NBC via Getty Images/Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Donald Glover has claimed Tina Fey told him he was a “diversity” hire after giving him his big break in show business.

The star and creator of Atlanta – who also raps under the name Childish Gambino – reflected on his time on the sitcom 30 Rock in a GQ profile published Tuesday.

Advertisement

He told the magazine that he was still living in his NYU dorm when he got his first job writing for Tina’s show in 2006.

Donald described himself at the time as struggling with some pretty heavy impostor syndrome.

“It definitely didn’t feel like I was supposed to be there,” he told GQ. “I used to have stress dreams every night where I was doing cartwheels on the top of a New York skyscraper with the other writers watching me.”

Some of his anxiety may have been due to the knowledge that he was hired as part of a diversity initiative at NBC, “in which adding a Black writer to your writers room didn’t count against your budget,” according to GQ. Donald said that Fey made him well aware of why he was hired.

“There is no animosity between us or anything like that, but [Tina Fey] said it herself ... It was a diversity thing,” Donald said. “The last two people who were fighting for the job were me and [Black-ish creator] Kenya Barris.”

Advertisement

Donald then laughed, adding: “I didn’t know it was between me and him until later. He hit me one day and he was like, ‘I hated you for years!’ ”

Tina Fey and Donald Glover at the Emmy Awards in 2018. Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Despite knowing he was working on the hit NBC sitcom due to budgetary reasons, Tracey Morgan, who starred in 30 Rock, told GQ that Donald had exhibited his talent and worthiness of being on the writing staff in spades.

“When I first read his writing during ‘30 Rock,’ I was like, ‘He’s got it,’ ” Tracey told GQ.

Tina has also spoken highly of Donald in the past as well. When he snagged a spot on Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2017, the Mean Girls writer gushed about his talent.

“He worked hard and contributed a lot of good jokes,” Tina wrote in a blurb for the magazine at the time. “After a few years, he requested a meeting with me and fellow producer Robert Carlock. Donald was grateful for the opportunity but felt like he should leave to pursue acting.

Advertisement

“Of the many writers who have suggested this over the past 20 years, Donald is the only one with whom I’ve ever agreed. One hundred percent, he should go be a star.”

Tina has also admitted in the past that Glover was hired because he’s Black.

In a 2018 New Yorker profile on Donald, she says she felt he was talented, but was hired in part due to funds from the NBC’s Diversity Initiative that “made him free”.

She also alludes to Donald being a diversity hire in her 2011 memoir Bossypants, but argues his contribution to providing diversity to the writer’s room was not based on his race.