Ken Bruce Taking PopMaster To Channel 4 After His BBC Exit Is A Massive Mood

Ken Bruce has confirmed a TV version of his popular radio quiz PopMaster is coming to Channel 4 following his departure from the BBC.

The broadcaster left BBC Radio 2 after more than 30 years last month to launch a new show on Greatest Hits Radio, taking the PopMaster quiz with him.

It will now also be adapted into a six-part series for Channel 4′s sister channel More4.

Just like its radio counterpart, the TV version of PopMaster will cover a variety of genres and range from naming artists based on song titles or clips, to identifying the year songs were hits.

Each episode winner will advance to the grand final where one will be crowned overall champion.

Ken said: “After all these years we are finally bringing PopMaster to the telly where we’ll be challenging music lovers from around the country to not only recall a range of facts and stats about chart toppers and beyond over the decades, but to do so under the glare of studio lights and with the added pressure of television cameras.

“I can’t wait to get started – and find out whether I might have a face for TV after all.”

The long-running quiz had millions of listeners glued to their radios at 10.30am for the last 25 years as part of Ken’s BBC Radio 2 show.

Ken retained the rights to the quiz when he left the BBC earlier this year – thus allowing him to launch PopMaster on his new station and take the TV show to Channel 4.

After Ken left Radio 2 last month, his temporary replacement Gary Davis launched Ten To The Top in place of PopMaster, but it has received a lukewarm response from listeners.

Vernon Kay is set to take on the weekday 9.30am to midday slot on Radio 2 from May, while Ken’s new Greatest Hits Radio show airs weekdays from 10am to 1pm.

Earlier this week, Ken spoke of feeling taken for granted by the Radio 2 prior to his exit.

“There were times when I felt I wasn’t really noticed by either the BBC itself or some listeners,” he told Radio Times. “So I thought, ‘I’m going to make these people appreciate me’.

“And having done that to my satisfaction, I felt it was time to give myself a little challenge, try something different, rather than become stale and wait for the axe.”