Donald Trump And His Kids Will Be Asked To Testify In Upcoming Fraud Trial

New York Attorney General Letitia James intends to call former President Donald Trump ― and his three oldest kids ― to the stand next week, where prosecutors will press for $250 million in penalties as recompense for decades of financial fraud committed by Trump and the Trump Organization.

James’ witness list includes Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump among its 28 names. Other notables include Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer, and the Trump Organization’s former CFO Allen Weisselberg.

Weisselberg, 75, recently spent five months in jail after pleading guilty to tax crimes he carried out as a top executive at the Trump Organisation, where he’d worked since the mid-1980s.

Donald Trump’s former accountant, Donald Bender of Mazars USA, will likely also testify. Bender previously testified in a separate tax fraud case that also found the Trump Organisation guilty.

After finding Trump guilty of fraud on Tuesday, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered he be stripped of most of his business licenses, effectively ending his ability to operate in New York.

The second part of the non-jury trial, scheduled to begin Oct. 2, will weigh possible financial penalties.

