Donald Trump Blames Hamas Attack On German Bread In Half-Baked Spelling Goof

Donald Trump finally found the perfect treat on Friday to go with a cup of covfefe: a “STOLLEN” election.

Stollen is a delicious German Christmas bread similar to fruitcake — and the latest spelling gaffe for the ex-president.

Trump of course meant “STOLEN” in his all-caps Truth Social blather blaming the Hamas attack on the lie that the 2020 U.S. election was rigged against him and he therefore couldn’t be in charge to keep the peace.

Hamas militants stormed Israel in an Oct. 7 killing spree, sparking a war that has already claimed the lives of thousands of Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza.

“THE ATTACK ON ISRAEL WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED, ZERO CHANCE, IF THE ELECTION OF 2020 WAS NOT RIGGED AND STOLLEN. IT SHOWS THE WORLD HOW IMPORTANT ELECTIONS ARE... HOW COULD CROOKED JOE BIDEN, THE WORST AND MOST INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN?” Trump wrote.

Truth Social

Trump, who faces indictments related to his fabrications about election theft, had already said in a previous rant that there was “ZERO CHANCE” Russia would have attacked Ukraine on his watch.

But “STOLLEN” at least conjures images of holiday cheer at a time we could use it ― even if it is just October.

Read the rest of Trump’s diatribe here.

Enjoy stollen here: