‘Trump Baby’ as it has inevitably been dubbed, will be tethered to a spot in Parliament Square Gardens and gaze down in comic anger from 30m up on 13 July.

The Mayor of London has given permission for activists to welcome Donald Trump to the UK with a giant inflatable blimp of the President wearing a nappy and throwing a tantrum.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms.

“His city operations team have met with the organisers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.”

The blimp is the culmination of an online crowd-funding campaign that has so far raised £16,762.

“When Trump visits the UK on Friday the 13th of July this year, we want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking ... and laughing at him,” the crowdfunding page said.

“That’s why a group of us have chipped in and raised enough money to have a 6-metre high blimp made by a professional inflatables company, to be flown in the skies over Parliament Square during Trump’s visit.”