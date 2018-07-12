PA Wire/PA Images Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are welcomed by Theresa May and her husband Philip at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire.

Donald Trump has warned Theresa May’s Brexit plan will “kill” any future US trade deal in bombshell comments as the President met the Prime Minister in the UK. Soon after Trump arrived at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire for a gala black tie dinner on Thursday night, The Sun newspaper published an interview with the US President that is likely to embarrass his host. He told the newspaper that Britain remaining so closely aligned to the European Union under her plans would undermine a UK-US trade pact - which is seen as one of the biggest prizes after quitting the bloc. In a another swipe, Trump also said he would have done the Brexit negotiations “much differently” and claimed the Prime Minister did not listen to his advice. His highly-controversial remarks came at the end of a day in which he had already waded deeply into the Brexit row over May’s Brexit vision.

Tomorrow's front page: Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump accuses the PM of wrecking Brexit - and warns she may have killed off any chance of a vital US trade deal - full story HERE at 11pm https://t.co/JRrMjQDTBq pic.twitter.com/udCjYWQeeQ — The Sun (@TheSun) July 12, 2018

He had used a Thursday morning press conference in Brussels to attack the Prime Minister’s Brexit plan and highlight Cabinet divisions. In the Belgium city, the president told The Sun: “If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal. “If they do that, then their trade deal with the US will probably not be made.” May’s plan “will definitely affect trade with the United States, unfortunately in a negative way”. He said: “We have enough difficulty with the European Union. “We are cracking down right now on the European Union because they have not treated the United States fairly on trading. “No, if they do that I would say that that would probably end a major trade relationship with the United States.” The timing of the comments added to the awkwardness. May had used the Blenheim black tie dinner with political and business leaders to press Trump on the benefits of a free trade deal after Brexit. Addressing the 100-strong group, the Prime Minister said there was an “unprecedented” opportunity to do a deal that boosted jobs and growth in both countries.

Hannah Mckay / Reuters May and Trump climb the steps to the entrance of Blenheim Palace.

Trump also heaped praise on Johnson, May’s nemesis who resigned over the ‘soft Brexit’ blueprint on ­Monday, suggesting he would “make a great Prime Minister”. Asked about Johnson’s comments at a private dinner two weeks ago that Trump “would go in bloody hard” if he was handling Brexit, the President said: “He is right.” He added: “I would have done it much differently. I actually told Theresa May how to do it but she didn’t agree, she didn’t listen to me. “She wanted to go a different route. I would actually say that she probably went the opposite way. And that is fine. “She should negotiate the best way she knows how. But it is too bad what is going on.” Of Johnson, he said: “I have a lot of respect for Boris. He obviously likes me, and says very good things about me. “I was very saddened to see he was leaving government and I hope he goes back in at some point. I think he is a great representative for your country.” Asked if the ex-minister could be in No 10 one day, he replied: “Well I am not pitting one against the other. I am just saying I think he would be a great Prime Minister. I think he’s got what it takes.” As the interview began to make waves, Trade Secretary Liam Fox tweeted from the Blenheim Palace event about how Trump had talked “so positively about UK and US trade”.

Terrific to hear @POTUS @realDonaldTrump talk so positively about UK & US Trade tonight at Blenheim Palace #BlenheimPalace #SpecialRelationship — Dr Liam Fox MP (@LiamFox) July 12, 2018