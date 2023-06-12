Resurfaced Donald Trump Tweet About Classified Info Has Twitter Users Giggling

Back when Donald Trump was still on Twitter, the former president’s tendency to post contradictory statements on the platform made the phrase “there’s always a tweet” a mantra for many.

It also inspired the hashtag #ATweetForEverything.

Trump’s indictment on Thursday over his handling of classified documents gave Twitter users yet another reason to reminisce about the former president’s habit of saying one thing and doing another.

On Friday morning, Mother Jones Washington bureau chief and MSNBC analyst David Corn resurrected a quote from Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign when he argued that the cavalier way his opponent Hillary Clinton handled sensitive information on a personal email server “disqualifies her from the presidency.”

In July 2016, then-FBI director James Comey concluded that, while there was evidence that Clinton had potentially violated “the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”

Today is a good day to remember Donald Trump said this. pic.twitter.com/Kqx321cOkB — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 9, 2023

Of course, Twitter users were amused, but not surprised, at Trump’s quote about classified information.

Trump’s quote condemning the mishandling of classified info wasn’t the only bit of irony that resurfaced after his indictment.

Jeff Yarbro, a Tennessee state senator who is running for mayor of Nashville, pointed out last year that the DOJ only started treating the removal of classified documents as a felony after Trump made it law in 2018.

Q: So when did the DOJ start treating removal of classified documents like a felony anyway?

