Donald Trump And Emmanuel Macron's Blossoming Bromance In 5 Weird Moments

When Donnie met Manu, it looked like the beginning of a fine bromance.

Theresa May perhaps doesn’t want to hear it, but US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron appear to have struck up the defining ‘special relationship’ of the late 2010s.

“You are our oldest ally and you are truly one of our great allies,” said Trump, not holding back, during a White House news conference.

“We will always be there for you.”

While the ‘Friends’ theme-tune sadly failed to strike up on cue, it got a lot more personal than that.

Here are five weird moments from Macron’s three-day state visit to Washington that will have body language experts licking their lips.

1. ′We Have To Make Him Perfect’

With shades of toxic masculinity, Trump brushed what he said was dandruff from Macron’s shoulder on Tuesday during a show for the cameras at the White House Oval Office.

“We have a very special relationship, in fact I’ll get that little piece of dandruff off,” Trump declared to reporters as the two leaders posed for photos before a meeting. “We have to make him perfect. He is perfect,” added Trump, flicking his fingers across Macron’s dark-suited shoulder.