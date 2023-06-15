Trump Names A Baffling New Enemy In Latest Unhinged All-Caps Rant

Donald Trump has found another enemy, and this one might be his most mysterious choice of villain yet.
The former president fired off an all-caps post on his flailing Truth Social website attacking many of his usual suspects, including “the radical left” and “marxists & communists.”
Advertisement
But this rant included a new target: Mutants.
Trump has a longtime habit of demonizing just about any person or group for even mild criticism.
But even so, it’s not clear who or what he meant by “mutants.”
The reaction on Twitter ranged from amused to baffled:
Advertisement
Advertisement