The White Stripes performing in the mid-2000s WireImage for Warner Bros. Recor

The White Stripes have filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for his use of their music in a campaign video.

According to The Guardian, last month Trump staffer Margo McAtee Martin shared a now-deleted clip on social media that depicted the former president boarding a plane, accompanied by The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army.

Advertisement

Frontman Jack White threatened legal action at the time, writing on Instagram: “Don’t even think about using my music you fascists. Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your five thousand others).”

On Tuesday, Jack revealed that he had followed through on this, sharing a screenshot of a lawsuit he and bandmate Meg White had filed against Trump, his campaign and Margo McAtee Martin on Instagram.

“This machine sues fascists,” he added.

In the lead-up to the US presidential election, the Republican candidate has repeatedly made headlines thanks to artists demanding that he stop playing their music at his political rallies and campaign videos.

Advertisement

After the estate of Isaac Hayes took their own legal action against Trump for playing a song written by the late musician at his rallies, a judge blocked the former president from playing it at his rallies last week.

Donald Trump via Associated Press

Céline Dion’s team previously issued a brilliant statement in response to Trump using My Heart Will Go On at one such event.