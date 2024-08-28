Foo Fighters Come Up With A Solution To Their Donald Trump Problem

Dave Grohl on stage in Texas last year via Associated Press

Over the weekend, the band made headlines when they claimed that they didn’t give permission for the former US president to play their song My Hero at one of his campaign events in Arizona.

However, the chief of Trump’s campaign, Steven Cheun, later claimed that he did actually seek out rights to play the song at the Republican candidate’s rallies through the proper channels, seemingly unbeknownst to the band.

Since then, though, the Foo Fighters have come up with a solution.

A spokesperson for the 15-time Grammy-winning rock group told The Independent that any royalties that come from Trump’s use of the song will be donated to his opponent, Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Throughout Trump’s political career, he’s struggled to find musicians who were happy for their music to be played at his rallies, including in the last year alone.

Even last week, reports emerged claiming that Beyoncé had slapped Trump with a cease-and-desist over his use of her song Freedom (the same track which has become an anthem for the Harris campaign) at his political events.