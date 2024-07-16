Jack Black Cancels Remainder Of Tenacious D Tour After Bandmate's Comment About Trump Shooting

Jack Black Lisa Maree Williams via Getty Images

The musical comedy duo are currently on tour Down Under, paying a visit to Australia’s ICC Sydney Theatre on Saturday and Sunday.

During the pair’s second show, the School Of Rock presented Kyle with a birthday cake, imploring him to “make a wish”, to which he responded: “Don’t miss Trump next time.”

After the clip was posted online, it was met with a backlash from some critics, with Australian senator Ralph Babet going as far as calling for the group’s immediate deportation.

While the duo initially postponed their follow-up show, which had been scheduled to take place in Newcastle, Australia on Tuesday evening, Jack has since shared an Instagram post confirming that the remaining tour dates have now been pulled.

Tenacious D on stage together last year Jeff Hahne via Getty Images

“I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday,” the Shallow Hal actor said on Tuesday afternoon. “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

“After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding.”

Tenacious D had been working on a new album, which would be the first since 2018’s Post-Apocalypto, for the last few years.

Jack previously claimed this would be released later in 2024, though it’s no longer clear whether this will be the case.